Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 7.1%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 466,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 68,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $542.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

