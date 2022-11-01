Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Drops By 10.9%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dynatronics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 24,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

