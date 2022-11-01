Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 6.1%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.