Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Grows By 10.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also

