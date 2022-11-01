Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Expands By 6.0%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 539,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

NYSE FATH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 43,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

