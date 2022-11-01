Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increases By 9.3%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 680,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,719. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

