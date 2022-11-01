Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Decreases By 10.7%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

