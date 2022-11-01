Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Grows By 8.2%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 589,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,572. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

