Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 9.8%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 102.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 224,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 3,426,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

