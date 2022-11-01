Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expands By 9.3%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,613. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

