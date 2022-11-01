Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Decreases By 10.6%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 82,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
