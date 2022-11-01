Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expands By 9.8%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Trading Up 1.6 %

GATX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. 110,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,478. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

GATX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 311.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

