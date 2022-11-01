Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Drops By 8.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 171,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 197,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $536,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,976,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,266,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 197,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $536,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,976,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,266,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,043,809 shares of company stock worth $11,122,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 13,498,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

