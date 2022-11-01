Short Interest in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Rises By 5.3%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 386,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $208,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

