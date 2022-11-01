Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Grows By 9.1%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GlucoTrack Stock Performance
Shares of GCTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. GlucoTrack has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.
About GlucoTrack
