Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Drops By 5.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 6.7 %

GP stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

