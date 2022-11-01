Short Interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Grows By 9.4%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,228.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 914,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

