Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Increases By 5.5%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 6,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

