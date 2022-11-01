Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Rises By 6.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 930,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,985. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.