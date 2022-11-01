Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Drops By 5.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.