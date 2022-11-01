Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.47 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

SSTK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 232,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $125.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $518,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

