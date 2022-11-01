Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBSW opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

