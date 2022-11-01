Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.