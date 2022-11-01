SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) to Issue GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCRF opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Tuesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.11. The company has a market cap of £29.20 million and a PE ratio of 588.89.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

