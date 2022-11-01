Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,719. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

