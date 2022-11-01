Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,296. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

