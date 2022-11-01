Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $15.52 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 129,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,133. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.