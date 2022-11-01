Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 7,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,180. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

