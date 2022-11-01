Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SCKT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.48.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.