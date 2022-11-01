SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 0.5%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

