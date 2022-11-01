Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEYMF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

