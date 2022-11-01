Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $88.64 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,165,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $88,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.