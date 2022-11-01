Sound Shore Management Inc CT Increases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 3.28% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $76,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,158,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. 11,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,341. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.