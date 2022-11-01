Sound Shore Management Inc CT Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 748,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,083,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.09% of Applied Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.64. 167,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

