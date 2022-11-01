Sourceless Reaches One Day Volume of $39.00 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.29 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00849843 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

