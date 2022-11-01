SouthState Corp Acquires 355 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $10.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

