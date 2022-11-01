SouthState Corp Acquires 6,218 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,674 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 251,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.