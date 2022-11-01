SouthState Corp Buys 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

GOOGL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 546,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

