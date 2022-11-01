SouthState Corp Buys 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.71. 11,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,457. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

