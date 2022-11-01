SouthState Corp Buys 1,676 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

