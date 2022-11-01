SouthState Corp Buys 486 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $465.66. 35,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

