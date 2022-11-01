SouthState Corp Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.33. 51,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

