SouthState Corp Purchases 89 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.24. 101,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.