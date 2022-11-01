SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,306. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

