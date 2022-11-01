SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 851,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 263,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. 160,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

