SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 143,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

