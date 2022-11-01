SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,556 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $38.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,957,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.