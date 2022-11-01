SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,615. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

