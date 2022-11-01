Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Sprout Social worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,041 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

