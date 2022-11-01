Standex International (SXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. Standex International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. 358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,418. Standex International has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Standex International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

